RIVER VALLEY (KNWA/KFTA) – Ice from the storm has caused sporadic power outages throughout the River Valley.

OG&E said the outages have been mostly on the Arkansas side of their coverage area.

Even before the storm hit, Spokesperson for OG&E, Trisha Koelsch, said crews have been out and ready.

“We mobilized 3,000 restoration personnel before the storm ever hit. So, we had crews pre-staged all across our service areas just anticipating that weather to move in,” said Koelsch.

Koelsch said she recommends signing up for OG&E alerts through your online account, that way, you can text your outage to the company.