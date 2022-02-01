NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), is changing donation hours at two CBCO Donor Centers on Wednesday, Feb. 2 due to winter weather that is supposed to hit the area.

CBCO Donor Centers in Springdale and Bentonville will be open Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Operating hours for Thursday will be dependent on conditions, which will be made on Wednesday afternoon.

Blood reserves for local hospitals are adequate at the present time, but the winter storm may produce widespread blood drive cancellations.

Those cancellations, if they do occur, will cause reserve levels to drop quickly.

“The best thing to do right now is to give ahead of the storm if you are eligible and able to do so,” said CBCO Media Relations Representative, Chris Pilgrim.

CBCO will have updates on donor center hours and cancelled drives online. Click here to see those updates.