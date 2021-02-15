Winter weather freezing pipes for Arkansans; waitlist for service keeps growing

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The winter weather is causing many inconveniences for people, including frozen pipes.

Owner of Steve’s Plumbing in Rogers, Steve Beaver, said over a hundred calls came in on Monday from people with frozen pipes. He said it has been at least ten years since he has seen anything like this.

Beaver said his company, like many others, has had to put people on a waitlist that is several days out.

Stormy Ellison and her husband have been without hot water for three days.

“We’ve left our faucets dripping, we keep our house super warm anyways, but we’ve kept little space heaters in front of the pipes under the sinks and everything,” Ellison said. “It’s no good.”

Ellison said she has called a handful of plumbers in the area but had no luck.

“They’ve all told me it’s gonna be, like, a thousand dollars to come out here and do anything about it,” Ellison said. “They’re saying, like, Wednesday or Thursday to just look at it and figure out what’s going on exactly.”

Beaver said there are a few things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing up: keep your faucets dripping, close your garage door, open cabinet doors and turn the heat up inside your home.