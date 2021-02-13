Winter weather wrecks; Insurance, tow companies gear up for busy few days

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As Arkansas prepares for incoming winter weather, insurance and tow companies are gearing up for a busy several days.

For Shelter Insurance Agent, Brant Barnes, he said he sees firsthand how complicated wrecks can be under winter weather conditions.

“We see a lot of people leave the scene fast, ” Barnes said. “When the police don’t get there you and you don’t get a good accident scene, it’s a lot of ‘he said she said’ when it gets down to whose fault it was.”

The roads could pose a threat to drivers not only physically but also financially.

“If you’re in that car and you’re moving, you push the brakes, there’s no brakes there cause there’s ice, and you go into a pole- typically that’s where those claims are more expensive,” Barnes said. “You’ll see an increase in your premiums for two to three years possibly.”

In addition, getting service quickly after the wreck could also be a problem.

“We try to get to everyone we can but when we’re talking to hundreds of thousands of people out on the roads during this, it makes it very difficult to keep up,” said Tow Truck Operator for Roadside Towing in Rogers, Brian Blaine.

Both Blaine and Barnes are hopeful drivers will keep their advice in mind to avoid any of these situations.

“Be smart,” Barnes said. “If you don’t have to go don’t go.”

“Definitely staying off the roads, give people plenty of space in front of you, don’t crowd people,” Blaine said.

Blaine also said it’s important to check your car’s tires to make sure there will be enough tread if you do have to get out.

