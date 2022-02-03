FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The arrival of winter weather is having an adverse effect on road conditions across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. For updated road conditions, please check idrivearkansas.com.

Some recent road closings and incidents are listed below:

At 4:34 p.m., Sebastian County reported a towing/recovery in progress on I-540, section 1, log mile 9, mile marker 6.2, near Fort Smith. The incident is on the southbound side, impacting the outside lane. UPDATE : Sebastian County reported at 4:38 p.m. that the incident has been cleared.

: Sebastian County reported at 4:38 p.m. that the incident has been cleared. At 4:20 p.m., Crawford County reported an accident on I-40, section 11, log mile 2.1, at mile marker 2.1 near Van Buren. The incident occurred on the westbound side and is impacting the right shoulder.

At 4:13 p.m., Benton County reported a disabled/stalled vehicle on U.S. Highway 62, section 2, log mile 9.9, near Pea Ridge. The impacted vehicle is on the southbound side of the highway. UPDATE : At 4:56 p.m., Benton County reported the incident was cleared.

: At 4:56 p.m., Benton County reported the incident was cleared. At 3:59 p.m., Benton County reported an accident on I-49 at log mile 77.5, exit 78 near Lowell. The incident is on the southbound side of the highway and is impacting the outside lane. UPDATE: The incident was reported as cleared at 4:36 p.m.

The incident was reported as cleared at 4:36 p.m. At 3:47 p.m., Franklin County reported an accident on I-40, section 12, log mile 41.3, exit 41 near Altus. The incident is on the eastbound side and is impacting the left shoulder.

