‘Wipeout’ contestant dies after finishing obstacle course

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of TBS)

(KXAN/CNN) — Earlier this week, a contestant on TBS’ game show “Wipeout” died hours after completing an obstacle course, according to CNN.

Sources close to production tell CNN the man received on-site emergency medical attention, but later died. The sources say “Wipeout” contestants must complete physical examinations before entering the competition — and were tested for COVID-19 this year.

In a statement, the show’s production company, Endemol Shine North America said: “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

“Wipeout” halted production the rest of the week but will resume after Thanksgiving.

