MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced on December 18 that Michael Traig Pride, 33, of Wister, Okla., pleaded guilty to two counts of child neglect in Indian Country.

According to a press release, on May 11, 2022, Pride willfully failed to protect the health, safety and welfare of two children.

The release says Pride failed to secure them in child passenger restraint systems properly and drove without a valid driver’s license at an excessive rate of speed within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation in LeFlore County.

According to the release, the charges arose from an investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the City of Talihina Police Department and the FBI.