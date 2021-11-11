With inflation surging, home expert shares tips on how to save on heating

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the recent inflation surge, a home improvement expert is offering money-saving tips so people can save money on their heating bills.
Greg Hicks, the vice president of Modernize Home Services, suggests taking the following steps:
- Check the HVAC System – Call a professional to inspect your home’s heating system to ensure it is functioning properly. Faulty HVAC systems can result in uncomfortably cold homes as the weather changes and higher energy bills. Make sure all air ducts are well-sealed and insulated. Leaks can reduce a home’s energy efficiency by about 20 percent.
- Windows and Doors – Consider switching out screens for storm windows, check the frames for gaps and fill any with caulk or weather stripping to prevent heat loss.
- Switch the Ceiling Fans Rotation – Rotating clockwise produces a gentle updraft to force the warm air down; keeping a fan on low and running it clockwise allows owners to turn the heat down a few degrees to help with utility bills.
- Change the Curtains – Investing in heavier curtains can help keep additional heat inside.
- Fireplace and Chimney Inspection – Annual fireplace inspections are essential ahead of use, as build-ups and blockages are dangerous and can lead to accidental fires. It is best to hire a professional prior to using a fireplace to check and remove any flammable residue from burning wood.