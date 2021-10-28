With Manfred’s support, Braves bring chop to World Series

FILE – In this Saturday, April 10, 2021 file photo, Atlanta Braves fans do the Tomahawk Chop during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Atlanta. As the World Series shifts to Atlanta, some TV viewers may be offended to see Braves fans still chopping and chanting. After teams in the NFL and Major League Baseball have dropped names viewed as offensive to Native Americans the last two years, the Braves chop on. The tomahawk chop has the support of baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The World Series is shifting to Atlanta and some TV viewers may be offended to see Braves fans still chopping and chanting.

Teams in the NFL and Major League Baseball have dropped names viewed as offensive to Native Americans the last two years but the Braves chop on.

The tomahawk chop has the support of baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

FILE – In this July 11, 2021, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks off the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft in Denver. As the World Series shifts to Atlanta, some TV viewers may be offended to see Braves fans still chopping and chanting. After teams in the NFL and Major League Baseball have dropped names viewed as offensive to Native Americans the last two years, the Braves chop on. The tomahawk chop has the support of baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

What matters most to Manfred is that the Braves have the support of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, based in North Carolina.

Manfred says the support from the group is “kind of the end of the story” in how he judges the chop.