WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack announces several million dollars in federal funding is coming back to Arkansas.

$18 million will go to the Arkansas Department of Transportation to support the expansion of Interstate 49 near Alma.

$4 million is headed to Northwest Arkansas National Airport to help pay for a renovation to the main lobby and ADA compliance.

Camp Jack, a veterans resource center in Harrison, will receive about $2.3 million to expand facilities.

Fort Smith Peak Innovation Center will get $400,000 to promote career training and STEM classes.

SLS Community, a non-profit in Fayetteville dedicated to providing neurodiverse and developmentally disabled adults with vocational, residential, and clinical resources, will receive $3 million for infrastructure investment. The project will improve access to care, create residential housing for autistic adults, and expand clinic offerings.

Arkansas Tech University will receive $675,000 to enhance its nursing program. This investment will provide new simulation labs for clinical training and education of future healthcare professionals.