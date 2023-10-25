WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) has cosponsored and voted for a measure supporting Israel.

The resolution “Expresses the U.S. House of Representative’s support for Israel as it defends itself against the heinous attacks launched by Hamas and other terrorists,” a release from Womack’s office said.

The resolution was reportedly passed in the House.

The vote comes just hours after Womack contributed the 217th vote to elect Louisiana representative Mike Johnson as the new Speaker of the House.

“The House is back to work,” Womack said. “Job one is to display our strong support for our friend and ally, Israel, as they defend themselves from ruthless terrorists. I’m proud we passed my cosponsored resolution to condemn the barbaric attacks from Hamas and affirm our unrelenting support for Israel. Standing with Israel is America’s moral and strategic obligation.”