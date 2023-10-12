WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas said on October 12 he hopes the United States House of Representatives majority leader Steve Scalise secures the role of Speaker, calling the matter extremely urgent.

But, after private meetings on Capitol Hill this week, Womack says he’s worried Republicans who oppose Scalise won’t change their minds.

If this remains the case after a few more days, Womack says he and other Republicans are open to working with Democrats to select a Speaker.

“The world is watching us right now, and looking for leadership from America,” Womack said. “And if the Congress is bogged down and can’t even do something as simple as electing a Speaker of the House, then that says volumes about where we are in the opinion of the world.”

Womack described the Speaker search as a “ticking clock” and that “the world is not going to sit idly by and wait for Congress to get its act together.”