Womack, GOP Lawmakers: IRS must provide plan to address more than 16 million outstanding tax returns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — With less than two weeks before the start of the 2022 tax filing season and more than 16 million outstanding tax returns at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), U.S. Congressman Steve Womack along with other GOP lawmakers called on IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig to provide information on how the agency will address the issue.

In part, the members wrote in a letter to the IRS:

The ongoing IRS return processing backlog and related customer service failures have reached crisis levels as the new filing season approaches – we write to ask for an explanation of what significant actions the IRS will take in the coming weeks to mitigate this crisis. Urgent action is needed, and it is needed now. Womack, GOP Lawmakers

House Republicans, including Congressman Womack, requested IRS Commissioner Rettig to provide the information for 2022 back in December.

