Womack honors fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple on House floor

WASHIINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack, AR-3, spoke on the House floor on Wednesday to honor the life and service of Pea Ridge Office Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty in Pea Ridge on Saturday.

“Madam Speaker, it’s with a heavy heart that I rise today.

“Arkansas lost one of its finest over the weekend.

“Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple was tragically killed in the line of duty while working to apprehend two suspects.

“When he approached the suspects’ vehicle, he did what professional law enforcement officers do. He didn’t shy away from the threat. He confronted it. And, in so doing, he gave his life for his community.

“He reminds us of the supreme courage displayed by our men and women in uniform—and the growing dangers they face each and every day.

“Through his leadership, bravery, and selfless dedication, Officer Apple exemplified the best our state has to offer.

“For more than 20 years, he nobly served in law enforcement. He was a protector and demonstrated the principled integrity the badge requires.

“This heart for service was at the core of his character. Past his uniform, he was known as a ‘good neighbor’ who was ‘always willing to help others.’

“Arkansas will not forget his service. And, I join Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Police Chief Lynn Hahn—and his mother Dalene Hart, step-father Richard White, and brother Kyle Hart—in mourning his loss.

“The Third District was blessed to have such a dedicated hero keeping us safe.

“We will always keep his memory alive.

“Madam Speaker, thank you, and I yield back the balance of my time.”