WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas reintroduces an amendment to the United States Constitution aimed at protecting the U.S. flag.

The amendment would ban the desecration of the U.S. flag, but it doesn’t define what would be considered as desecration.

There is also a similar amendment being pushed in the Senate by Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines.

Womack released a statement on the amendment saying: