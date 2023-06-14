WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas reintroduces an amendment to the United States Constitution aimed at protecting the U.S. flag.
The amendment would ban the desecration of the U.S. flag, but it doesn’t define what would be considered as desecration.
There is also a similar amendment being pushed in the Senate by Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines.
Womack released a statement on the amendment saying:
The stars and stripes embody the freedom that’s foundational to our great nation. We salute the American flag to signify our loyalty to the U.S. and show our deep gratitude for those who’ve sacrificed to preserve our liberties. Generations of Americans have fought under this symbol of freedom, and it’s our duty in Congress to protect it.Rep. Steve Womack