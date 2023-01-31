WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Congressman Steve Womack introduced a new bill on Tuesday in an effort to support veteran care.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center Absence and Notification Timeline Act is designed to ensure the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers have the senior leadership they need to provide the “oversight and accountability veterans deserve,” a press release said.

Womack’s office says the legislation requires the VA Secretary to ensure a plan is in place to fill vacant medical center director positions within 180 days of detailing. The measure is the House companion to Sen. John Boozman’s bill and is reportedly in direct response to the Fayetteville VA Medical Center’s experience of being without a permanent medical director for nearly two years.

“Our veterans deserve the highest standard of care. Timely hiring and proper staffing of high-quality professionals should be the standard—not the goal. This bill brings necessary accountability to workforce recruitment. Just as a battalion commander leads a unit, the VA needs leadership in place to ensure health services are being properly delivered to those who’ve worn America’s uniform.”

In addition, VACANT will require the VA to notify the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees within 90 days of a medical center director vacancy due to VA internal detail as well as appoint an acting director no less than 120 days after detailing a medical center director.