WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3), a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, has joined Congresswoman Betty McCollum (MN-4), Chair of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, Congressman John Carter (TX-31), and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-9) for a bipartisan congressional delegation (CODEL) to Germany and Poland.

We will be on the ground in Poland and Germany to get a tactical understanding of ongoing threats in the region as Russia’s atrocities grow. Hearing directly from U.S. military officials, our allies, and Ukrainian survivors will bring greater perspective to how defense appropriations and policy work are supporting America’s security interests and the international community. Dictators like Putin have no regard for civility, human life, or freedom—and the United States, Europe, and NATO must collectively support sovereignty and the Ukrainian people. Rep. Steve Womack

The delegation will be in Europe this week.