Womack mentions Officer Franks on House floor during National Police Week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Washington, D.C., Congressman Steve Womack of Arkansas’ third district spoke on the House floor to honor law enforcement officers during National Police Week.

He took time to mention Officer Tyler Franks from Prairie Grove, who is recovering after being shot in the line of duty.

“As I speak, Officer Tyler Franks of the Prairie Grove Police Department is currently recovering,” Womack said. “Having been shot in the line of duty just a few days ago.

Womack also mentioned Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr, who was murdered in his patrol car in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers