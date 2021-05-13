Womack mentions Officer Franks on House floor during National Police Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Washington, D.C., Congressman Steve Womack of Arkansas’ third district spoke on the House floor to honor law enforcement officers during National Police Week.

He took time to mention Officer Tyler Franks from Prairie Grove, who is recovering after being shot in the line of duty.

“As I speak, Officer Tyler Franks of the Prairie Grove Police Department is currently recovering,” Womack said. “Having been shot in the line of duty just a few days ago.

Womack also mentioned Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr, who was murdered in his patrol car in 2019.