WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas sent a letter on November 28 to United States Postal Service Arkansas-Oklahoma District Manager Diane Ingland questioning the possibility of moving processing operations to Oklahoma City.

In the letter, Womack expresses concern that the USPS did not directly notify his office with the Notice of Intent dated November 8 nor the Notice of Public Input Meeting dated November 21.

Womack offers several questions regarding the impact of the transfer of operations and the possible changes that would be made. The letter in its entirety including the full list of questions can be found below.

Womack ends the letter by saying his staff will be present at the December 6 public input meeting at the Fayetteville Public Library at 3 p.m.

“Let it be said that I appreciate the USPS need to modernize and become more efficient. It just doesn’t make sense that it would involve reducing procession capabilities in one of the faster-growing areas of our country. I am concerned that such an action would only lead to mail delivery issues and delays for the constituents I represent and the customers served by USPS,” Womack said.