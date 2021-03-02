Womack speaks out against H.R.-1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Congressman Steve Womack argued against that bill that would allow Americans to register to vote online.

Tuesday during a debate on H.R.-1, Womack said the bill would weaken the states’ ability to prove the identities of voters.

“Trying to convince us that H.R. 1 is ‘for the people’ is like saying you’re with the federal government and you’re here to help us.” Womack said, “No thank you.”

If approved, the bill would require each Secretary of State’s office prepare and administer any voting forms — and make them free of charge to fill out online.

The bill also states all forms would also be available in Spanish.

