Womack tours recycling plant for electronics

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State Rep. Steve Womack was in Northwest Arkansas on October 5 touring the processing and recycling plant, eSCO.

The Rogers plant focuses on the environmentally safe destruction, recycling, and reuse of computers, monitors, televisions, and other electronics.

Womack said the facility helps local residents and businesses with e-waste.

“In this throw-away society of ours, we are now understanding the waste stream created by a lot of products where you just don’t throw those in a trash can and send them to a landfill,” Womack said. “I call it e-waste, electronic waste, now there’s an opportunity to responsibly rid society of a lot of these materials.”