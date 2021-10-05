Womack tours recycling plant for electronics

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State Rep. Steve Womack was in Northwest Arkansas on October 5 touring the processing and recycling plant, eSCO.

The Rogers plant focuses on the environmentally safe destruction, recycling, and reuse of computers, monitors, televisions, and other electronics.

Womack said the facility helps local residents and businesses with e-waste.

“In this throw-away society of ours, we are now understanding the waste stream created by a lot of products where you just don’t throw those in a trash can and send them to a landfill,” Womack said. “I call it e-waste, electronic waste, now there’s an opportunity to responsibly rid society of a lot of these materials.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers