SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – U.S. Representative Steve Womack and the mayor of Springdale toured all the damaged sites Wednesday, but also that covid funding may be able to help rebuild one of them.

Mayor Doug Sprouse says they revisited all the sites; however, they spent the majority of their day at George Elementary.

There they had the chance to speak with the principal and superintendent about their current situation, plans to rebuild what was lost, and the logistics of doing so.

Womack says he plans on helping the district in every way he can.

“We explain to the superintendent that if they need our help reaching out to the Department of Education under these unusual and very unique circumstances, we are in a position to make that plea,” says Womack.

Womack explains one possible source of funding for rebuilding George Elementary could be

already allocated COVID funding.

He feels having the flexibility to do so for this type of unforeseeable circumstance would be an appropriate action.