FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Rep. Steve Womack’s son filed Monday to change his plea in a federal drug case.

James Phillip Womack, 36, was charged and pleaded not guilty in a federal indictment in the Western District of Arkansas in April this year.

He’s accused of intentionally distributing more than five grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while a felon.

Womack had a pretrial hearing scheduled for Sept. 28 and a jury trial scheduled to begin Oct. 2.

Court filings show that on Sept. 26, the jury trial was canceled, and a change of plea hearing had been scheduled in its place at Womack’s request.

On Oct. 2, Womack took a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to distributing more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Court documents say that in December 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Benton County Drug Unit were advised by a confidential source that they could purchase methamphetamine from an individual identified as Womack.

The source advised that the purchase would occur at a business in Rogers. They were equipped with an audio listening device and provided $300 in drug buy funds.

After the purchase was complete, the drugs tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed around 13.6 grams.

Womack faces five to 40 years of imprisonment. He does not yet have a sentencing date.

Rep. Steve Womack commented on the plea change.

“There’s not a more helpless feeling than to see your adult children struggle with addiction and its horrific consequences. This is our cross to bear,” Womack said. “We will never give up on a solution. We love him unconditionally and believe in our hearts he will redeem himself. We regret he is at the mercy of the criminal justice system and will respect the judgment.”

Womack added that he hopes this serves as a teaching moment for others regarding the dangers of drug use.