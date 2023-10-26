WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville woman accused of dealing fentanyl that later killed someone has been arrested again for possessing fentanyl while out on bond.

Christy Cawood, 37, was arrested on Aug. 25 and named in multiple cases related to dealing fentanyl. In one, she’s charged with aggravated death by delivery for allegedly causing the overdose death of a Northwest Arkansas man. She was released on Aug. 30 on a $25,000 bond.

According to court documents, after she was released from jail, Cawood was found with more fentanyl during a traffic stop.

The stop occurred on Sept. 25 and Cawood was not arrested at the time.

A preliminary report says that on Oct. 10, a bond revocation warrant was issued for Cawood after it was discovered that she had been stopped by police in Oklahoma and found to be in possession of around 10 grams of fentanyl.

After the warrant was issued, detectives with the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF) spent multiple days attempting to locate Cawood, according to the report.

On Oct. 11, one of the DTF detectives contacted Cawood via text, informing her that her bond had been revoked. The report says that the officer requested that Cawood meet with him to turn herself in.

Cawood told the detective that she was in Florida, which was later found to be false. She told detectives that she would turn herself in but after 24 hours had passed, she reportedly made numerous excuses as to why she hadn’t yet met with police.

On Oct. 17, detectives learned that Cawood had not gone to Florida and that Cawood had actually made frequent trips between Northwest Arkansas and Tulsa, a known source for fentanyl, throughout September and October.

In a previous case, Cawood told police that she received fentanyl from “the cartel” in Tulsa and that it “hit different.” She told police that they could read messages on her phone, which included information about her trip to Tulsa and her intent to provide the victim with fentanyl.

Cawood was later found at an Airbnb in Springdale. Detectives responded to the residence and approached. The preliminary report says that after detectives announced their presence, Cawood removed something from her bra and concealed it inside her pants.

The report says that based on her body movements, she concealed the item in a body cavity. Cawood eventually taken into custody. Police say that there were multiple items of contraband were observed in plain view, including a loaded syringe filled with suspected fentanyl solution.

In a separate report, a deputy reported that she observed a baggie protruding from Cawood’s genitals. However, when instructed to remove it, she pushed it further inside her and told officers it was a tampon.

Cawood was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and deputies later found two baggies in her cell, one of which contained two alprazolam pills.

While deputies were on their way to the detention center to serve a body cavity search warrant, they were informed that Cawood began overdosing.

Cawood was transported by ambulance to the Washington Regional Medical Center. Detectives notified hospital staff that Cawood likely had fentanyl concealed in a body cavity and that they had a warrant.

The report says that after a lengthy period of time, a doctor sent a nurse to tell deputies that he would not comply with the court order.

Cawood was reportedly in and out of consciousness over the course of the next few hours. During a period when she was awake, deputies noticed that she moved something in her mouth, which a deputy said appeared to be a green baggie.

Court documents say that deputies pried open Cawood’s mouth and revealed that she had two chewed up baggies with saliva and residue in each.

Cawood told detectives that she had consumed 7 grams of fentanyl that were in the baggies she chewed up.

She was released from the hospital on Oct. 20 and transported to the detention center.

Cawood is accused of possession of fentanyl with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule III substance with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cawood is also accused of tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of furnishing prohibited articles from the events that took place after her booking.

In addition to these accusations, she also faces charges from her previous fentanyl-related arrests, including trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia charges for an incident on July 6 and, in a separate case, aggravated death by delivery, trafficking fentanyl, possession of ecstasy with the purpose to deliver, possession of amphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of suboxone with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, proximity to certain facilities and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Cawood is currently being held on a $200,000 bond. She has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 13 in Washington County.

Click here to read the full story of Cawood’s arrest in August, where she’s accused of dealing fentanyl that later killed someone.