SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman charged with kidnapping and murdering a pregnant Arkansas woman has received an additional charge for killing the victim’s unborn child.

Amber Waterman, 43, was originally charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri with one count of kidnapping resulting in death.

The original indictment, filed Nov. 16, alleges that between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2022, Amber Waterman kidnapped Ashley Bush in order to claim her unborn child as her own. She allegedly transported Ashley Bush from Maysville, Arkansas, to Pineville. The indictment alleges the kidnapping resulted in her death.

A new indictment filed today alleges that Amber Waterman caused the death of the child in utero.

Her husband, Jamie Waterman, 43, is accused with assisting her in the incident and was originally charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death.

The Nov. 16 indictment alleges that he assisted Amber Waterman in order to hinder and prevent her apprehension, trial, and punishment, knowing she had committed the offense of kidnapping resulting in death.

The Waterman’s trial is scheduled for Dec. 4.