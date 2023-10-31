BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman accused of recording someone in the bathroom at the JB Hunt Corporate Office has received a new court date.

Natalie Hannah Pershall, 45, was arrested and booked in Benton County on May 22 and charged with video voyeurism and tampering with physical evidence. She pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance in August.

Pershall had an omnibus hearing scheduled for Sept. 20 that was rescheduled and held on Oct. 30. She now has a pretrial hearing on Dec. 4.

Court documents say that a woman called police and reported that on July 31, 2022, she was using the women’s restroom when she noticed a cell phone come down below the stall divider wall with the camera facing her direction.

The woman recognized the person holding the camera as Pershall.

During a search of Pershall’s devices, detectives found an internet search history on her devices that included “what information can be recovered from iPhone after factory reset” and “how to nuke a hard drive.”

