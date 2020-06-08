Woman admits to trying to hire hitman to kill her husband

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Sebastian County woman who originally claimed she did not try to hire a hitman to kill her husband admits her guilt.

Mary Byers-Diaz has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit capital murder.

The 51-year-old tried to convince her handyman to carry out an elaborate murder plot against her husband.

She has been sentenced to 12 years in person plus 18 years suspended, so long as she doesn’t contact Mr. Diaz.