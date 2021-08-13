Woman arrested in connection with Hackett shooting outside animal shelter

HACKETT, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County deputies have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting outside an animal shelter in Hackett.

According to a news release from the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Erin Scholtes, 39, was arrested and is facing charges for shooting a man outside Artemis Project, an animal shelter near Hackett.

The release says on August 13 around 3 p.m., deputies received a call about a man who had been shot in the 8800 block of Highway 252 near Hackett.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a man who had been shot by a shotgun.

The release says deputies learned the man had been shot by a woman who had fled. The man was able to give a description of the woman.

According to the release, a call came in saying a woman matching the description was knocking on a door at a nearby home.

Deputies went to the address and were able to arrest the woman.

The release says the man was an employee of Artemis Project. He drove to his place of work and saw a car on the property that he did not know.

The release says he entered one of the buildings and was met by a woman he did not know who shot him with a shotgun. The woman fled the scene.

The 27-year-old man’s injuries are serious. His identity is not being released at this time.

He was airlifted from the area of the shooting to a hospital for further treatment.

Scholtes has been charged with first degree battery.

The matter is still under investigation. Information is still being developed.