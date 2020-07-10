Woman arrested in Fort Smith for bomb threat at airport

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman was arrested for communicating a false alarm on Thursday evening at the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

Lexis Flores, of Mesa, Arizona, reportedly told a passenger that she had a bomb. It was then stated that an airline employee told the pilot, who contacted the tower and advised of the situation.

The front area of the airport was cleared and other passengers were asked to exit towards the parking lot.

The staff was able to get a description of Flores. Airport personnel began to evacuate the plan and attempt to keep her on the plane.

Officers were able to take Flores in to custody without incident.

Flores is being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center with no bond. Flores will appear in court on July 13.