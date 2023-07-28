WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman arrested in Texas for a murder in Fayetteville has been extradited to Arkansas and received a new hearing date.

Shawnalyn Lang, 33, was found and arrested in Houston on June 14 for the murder of Richard Dill, 74. She’s charged with first degree murder.

Lang was being held in Texas until her recent extradition. She has a hearing in Washington County on Aug. 1.

Lang is accused of stabbing Dill to death on May 28, according to an affidavit.

Dill’s body was not found until May 30.

“As far as the investigation goes, we do know that the suspect in the case did know the victim. They were friends. We do not know of any other relationship other than they were friends. The suspect would frequent the victim’s apartment,” Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said.