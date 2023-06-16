FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Shawnalyn Lang, 33, was arrested on June 14 for the murder of Richard Dill, 74.

Lang is accused of stabbing Dill to death on May 28, according to the affidavit. Dill’s body was not found until May 30.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett filed a warrant on Lang on June 9.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A northwest Arkansas woman was arrested in Texas for the murder of a Fayetteville man.

On May 30, police responded to a call about a death on South Lewis Avenue, where they found Richard Dill, 74, dead. Investigators believe the circumstances of the death to be suspicious, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy.

Shawnalyn Lang, 33, was arrested for first-degree murder of a 74-year-old man and is awaiting extradition to Arkansas from Texas.

Thirty-three-year-old Shawnalyn Lang was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in Houston, Texas, and is awaiting extradition from Texas to Arkansas.

We have reached out to Houston police for more information.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest news.