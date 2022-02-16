FAYETTEVILLE, (KNWA/KFTA) — The sister of a missing man wants the public’s help finding him.

Sara Wood says she was texting back and forth with her brother Jason Lierl on January 25 but hasn’t heard from him since.

Wood says police found his car at the Northwest Arkansas Mall and his motorcycle at a home in Madison County.

She also says her brother’s a recovering addict and fears he may have relapsed.

“I don’t want his children to grow up either not knowing what happened to their dad or a horrible story,” Wood said. “I have to have him back. I literally feel like a portion of me is dead without having my brother here. He’s my person.”

Wood says her brother was last believed to be somewhere in Madison County.

Contact Fayetteville police or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with any information on Lierl’s whereabouts.