Woman charged, victim identified in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Ark.– The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was found dead in home with a gunshot wound to her head Tuesday.

According to authorities, that woman has been identified as Rachel Hemphill.

Authorities first responded to the scene in Summit, Arkansas, after a caller said a person had been shot at a residence. When deputies arrived, they found Hemphill on the floor with a gunshot wound in her head. She was transported to a hospital in Mountain Home, where she later died.

Authorities interviewed another woman on the scene, the suspect 34-year-old Bridget Brown. Brown told Marion County deputies she was coming into her house, and because of shaky stairs, she attempted to brace herself with the hand she had the gun in, but the trigger got pulled.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and felony with a firearm. She is being held in the Marion County Jail on a $250,000 bond.