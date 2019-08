BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A woman and child were injured in Bentonville on Saturday when a carnival ride derailed at the Benton County Fair.

Witnesses say the first of five cars on the ‘Jungle Twist’ attraction came off its tracks at around 8 p.m., injuring a woman and young girl.

Susan Koehler works for the Benton County Fair and says there’s an ongoing investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA for updates.