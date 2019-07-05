Woman dead after hit by a train in LeFlore County has been identified

POTEAU (KNWA) — UPDATE: The woman has been identified as 43-year-old Tina Jo Hickman from Poteau, according to Poteau police.

ORIGINAL STORY: A woman died Fourth of July when she was hit by a train.

The woman, only identified as a Caucasian female in her mid-40s, was struck by a Kansas City Southern train traveling south. Police said they will release her name pending positive identification and next of kin notification.

The collision happened about 6:30 p.m. near North Witte Street.

Through investigation, police learned she walked out of a wooded area with a man. The woman and man separated and she walked onto the tracks. Police said they think she failed to move far enough off the rail bed when the train approached.

LeFlore County EMS assisted in the matter.