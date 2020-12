VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Van Buren.

A 59-year-old man was crossing Highway 59 near Walmart when he was hit by a vehicle on Monday, December 28.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to Sgt. Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department.

Charges have not been made against the driver as of now.

