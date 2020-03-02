Woman dies after house fire in Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA) — One person has died after a house fire in Poteau on Saturday, February 29.

According to a press release, Linda Henson, 51, died after a two-story building caught fire.

The fire occurred at 604 Dewey Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday. Poteau Fire located and removed Henson and another victim from the second floor of the building.

Henson died from her injuries at the hospital in Tulsa. The other victim remains in a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

Poteau Police Detectives, the Oklahoma Office of the State Fire Marshall, and the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are continuing the investigation into the incident.

Preliminary findings show the cause of the fire as undetermined and unable to rule out electrical.