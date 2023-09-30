VIAN, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Vian woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident that took place Saturday morning, according to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

An 83-year-old woman was driving westbound in a 1990 Toyota Tercel on US-64 just before noon when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right and rolled approximately one time before stopping, according to the report.

The passenger in the car, 50-year-old Kimberlee O’Donnell was transported to a hospital in Sallisaw where she was later pronounced dead. O’Donnell was ejected about two feet from the car, the report said.

The driver was taken to a Tulsa hospital with head injuries. The passenger was not using her seatbelt at the time of the accident and airbags were not equipped, according to the report

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.