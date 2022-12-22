BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Firefighters responding to a home fire in Bella Vista found a woman dead early in the morning on December 22.

According to a media release, Bella Vista firefighters responded at approximately 12:20 a.m and found two people inside the home during an initial search. Shirley Hale, 88, was found dead.

One male was found alive in a bedroom. He was rescued by firefighters and flown to Springfield from Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista. The cause of the fire is under investigation.