Woman found dead in Texarkana drainage ditch identified

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the woman found in a Texarkana, Arkansas drainage ditch Friday morning.

Police say the body of 55-year-old Judy Martin of Texarkana, Arkansas was spotted in the drainage ditch at the corner of Jefferson and Arkansas Blvd. by the E-Z Mart by someone passing by around 9 a.m. Friday.

Police were called to the corner of Jefferson and Arkansas Blvd. by the E-Z Mart around 9 a.m. Friday morning after someone spotted a woman’s body in the drainage ditch. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Investigators say they viewed the surveillance video footage from the EZ-Mart saw Martin walking near the drainage system on Thursday, November 18 at around 6:00 p.m. She then disappeared from the view of the camera.

Martin’s cause of death is still unclear at the time and her body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy, according to TAPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154.