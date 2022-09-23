GRANT, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 33-year-old woman and a four-year-old girl were killed in a car crash Thursday afternoon near Grant, Okla. in Choctaw County.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol crash report, an additional four-year-old girl survived the crash. Authorities say Reika Johnson of Hugo was traveling eastbound on County Road 2120 with the two minors in a 2020 Chevrolet while John King, 35, was traveling southbound on US 271 in a 2015 Freightliner.

The report states Johnson failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled out in front of King before being struck. King and his passenger, Kaleb Myles, 21, were not injured.

The minor who survived the crash was transported by air to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, Texas where she is seeking treatment.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Hunter Motley #538, of the Choctaw county detachment of Troop E. Assisted by Trooper Nathan Mullins #773 of the Atoka County detachment of Troop E, Lt. Bradley Dansby #124 of the OHP Traffic Homicide Unit, Lt. Tommy Richardson #65 of Troop E Headquarters, Lt. John Fugate #183 of Troop E Headquarters, Trooper CL Parkins #685 of the OHP Size and Weights Division, Hugo PD, Choctaw Tribal PD, Choctaw County SO, and Hugo FD.