OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman was hospitalized Saturday night after being seriously injured from a fall at Reed Mountain Park in Ozark.

According to Franklin County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick Covert, a volunteer firefighter with the Altus Fire Department reported the incident at 7:34 pm. Covert said the firefighter was approached by a juvenile that was with the fall victim.

The woman was flown to Washington Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to Covert.

Altus Fire Department, Ozark Fire Department, Franklin County EMS, Franklin County Emergency Management Search & Rescue Team, and Air-Evac 22 from Paris performed the rescue.

No further details were provided.