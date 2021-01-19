Woman investigated for theft of Pelosi computer due in court

by: The Associated Press

This booking photo provided by the Dauphin County, Pa., Prison, shows Riley June Williams. Federal authorities on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, arrested Williams, whose former romantic partner says she took a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. (Dauphin County Prison via AP)

January 20 2021 11:00 am

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — FBI authorities have arrested a woman in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol after an accusation from a former romantic partner that she took a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A Justice Department official says Riley June Williams was arrested Monday.

The FBI said in an arrest warrant Sunday that Williams is charged with illegally entering the Capitol and disorderly conduct.

FBI officials said a caller claiming to be a former romantic partner of Williams said friends showed him a video of her taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Pelosi’s office.

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, confirmed Jan. 8 that a laptop “only used for presentations” was taken from a conference room.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Williams.

