Woman involved in Prairie Grove domestic disturbance call, shooting speaks out

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The woman involved in the Prairie Grove domestic disturbance call and shooting is speaking out for the first time.

Stacy Colbert & family in front of home officers responded to

In May, Stacy Colbert said she asked her mom to call 911 over abuse from her husband, Nick.

After the call, police say her husband shot Officer Tyler Franks several times before another officer shot him. Both survived, though Officer Franks had to undergo a partial leg amputation as a result.

Police officials said Franks’ partner Andrew Gibson immediately began applying tourniquets after Franks was wounded and credited Gibson with saving Franks’ life.

In a detailed statement, Colbert said this was not the first time police were called over her husband’s abuse.

Statement from Stacy Colbert


Colbert said she is thankful for Officer Franks and his sacrifice to protect her.

“Our family continues to support law enforcement and prays for all that were affected that night,
Colbert wrote. “We pray that no one will be harmed by Nick or any other domestically violent person.”

Arrangement Stacy Colbert put on her front door the day of Officer Tyler Franks homecoming

