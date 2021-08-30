Woman jumps out of third-story hotel window in Springdale, says she was attacked

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman jumped out of a third story-hotel window after she says she was attacked by an unknown man.

According to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, when officers arrived at the Extended Stay America in Springdale, they found the woman on the ground with a handgun close by.

The woman said she had been attacked inside the hotel by a man.

The woman was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Taylor says officers found no one inside the room when they searched it.

However, police found evidence that a shot had been fired inside the room.

The investigation is ongoing.

