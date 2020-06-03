Woman killed after officer-involved shooting in Poteau

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman was killed early Wednesday morning after an officer-involved shooting in Poteau.

LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards confirmed the officer-involved shooting in Poteau around 4:30 am Wednesday involving a Poteau Officer.

Edwards said that a woman had been shot and died in near 700 block of Dewey Avenue and N. Saddler Street.

According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, a Poteau police officer entered the home and gave commands for 39-year-old Mary Lawrence to show her hands. Once she brought her hands up the officer saw that she was holding a knife.

The officer ordered Lawrence to drop the knife. Instead, Lawrence rushed towards the homeowner with the knife raised at which point the officer fired.

After Lawrence was shot, law enforcement rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer is on paid administrative leave.

Edwards added LeFlore County Sheriff Office was on back up and Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations is the lead agency in the investigation.

No further information was released at this time.