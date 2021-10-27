Woman kills ex-boyfriend’s fiancé after learning about engagement

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis say a woman is on the run after fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend’s fiancé a day after the couple announced their engagement.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Kenrianna Little, of St. Louis County, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and other counts in the Sunday killing of 52-year-old Marilyn Taylor.

Florissant police say Little’s ex-boyfriend and Taylor had announced their engagement Saturday on Facebook.

The next day, police say, Little began threatening the couple and later showed up unannounced at the couple’s Florissant home with another man.

Police say Little knocked on the couple’s door, and when Taylor answered, Little shot her several times. Police say the man with Little also shot Taylor.