Woman pleads guilty in murder of former Ark. state senator

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – The woman accused of killing a former Arkansas state senator at her home in Pocahontas will spend the next 54 years in prison after pleading guilty to her murder.
It is the latest, and final twist, in a murder investigation that garnered national attention, KAIT Region 8 News reports.
Rebecca “Becky” O’Donnell previously pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the death of Linda Collins.
During a court hearing at the Randolph County Courthouse on Thursday, O’Donnell changed her plea to guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
She also pleaded “no contest” to two counts of solicitation to commit capital murder in the Jackson County case. The plea will be treated as a guilty plea. according to our content partner KATV’s Janelle Lilley, who was also in the courtroom.
O’Donnell remained stoic as Judge John Fogleman reviewed the plea deal. She answered his questions calmly with no display of emotion. Neither Collins’ nor O’Donnell’s family members showed any emotion as she entered her plea.
