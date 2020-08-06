Woman pleads guilty in murder of former Ark. state senator

The woman accused of killing a former Arkansas state senator at her home in Pocahontas will spend the rest of her life in prison. (Source: Ken Yang, Spokesman for the family of Linda Collins)

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – The woman accused of killing a former Arkansas state senator at her home in Pocahontas will spend the next 54 years in prison after pleading guilty to her murder.

It is the latest, and final twist, in a murder investigation that garnered national attention, KAIT Region 8 News reports.

BREAKING: Rebecca O’Donnell has been found guilty of all counts surrounding the murder of Linda Collins.



O’Donnell has been sentenced to 54 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. pic.twitter.com/204wOAk9Ym — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) August 6, 2020

Rebecca “Becky” O’Donnell previously pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the death of Linda Collins.

During a court hearing at the Randolph County Courthouse on Thursday, O’Donnell changed her plea to guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

She also pleaded “no contest” to two counts of solicitation to commit capital murder in the Jackson County case. The plea will be treated as a guilty plea. according to our content partner KATV’s Janelle Lilley, who was also in the courtroom.

She admitted in court to going to Collins’ house. https://t.co/m98aBX5tVg — Miranda Reynolds (@MReynoldsKAIT) August 6, 2020

O’Donnell remained stoic as Judge John Fogleman reviewed the plea deal. She answered his questions calmly with no display of emotion. Neither Collins’ nor O’Donnell’s family members showed any emotion as she entered her plea.

