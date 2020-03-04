Woman pleads not guilty in shooting death of husband

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale woman pleads not guilty of murdering her husband.

Patricia Jordan was brought before the court Monday on first-degree murder and gun charges in the shooting death of her husband, Cody Jordan.

The 25-year-old called police to her home last month for an accidental shooting.

Police found her standing over her husband’s body. He had been shot in the head.

According to the report, Patricia Jordan said she tried to give her husband a gun and it discharged.

Witnesses said there has been some sort of disturbance that lead to the shooting.

Patricia Jordan is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.

She could get life in prison if she is convicted of first-degree murder.