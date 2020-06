SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to police, a woman was shot at Keystone Crossing Apartments in Springdale Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting suspect is on the run and police are actively investigating what led up to the shooting.

The apartments are located on Electric Ave, just the east of the White Oak gas station on South Old Missouri Road.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting please contact police.